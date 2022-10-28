Arsenal and Manchester United all booked a place in the round of 16 of the Europa League. Arsenal, despite suffering a 2-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven are through to the round of 16 of the Europa League. Manchester United put three past Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova.

Former Barcelona striker De Jong was a sub at the start of the second half and after 10 minutes assisted Veerman’s goal, in the 63rd minute he scored through Gapko’s assist. Although Arsenal were resilient yet they couldn’t salvage a point for themselves.

Ronaldo returned for Manchester United in their Europa League tie against Sheriff last night. Ronaldo scored United’s last goal, while Marcos Rashford and Diogo Dalot also hit the back of Sheriff goalkeeper’s net to put their names on the scoresheet.