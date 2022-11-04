It was a relief moment for Arsenal, who defeated FC Zurich last night at the Emirates Stadium by a lone goal. Manchester United picked a massive narrow victory away at Real Sociedad to book a knockout for a round of 16. Regardless of the victory, United finished second in group B behind Real Sociedad by a goal difference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kieran Tierney’s 17th-minute strike helped Gunner gain a victory over their visitors FC Zurich in the final group stages game of the Europa League. Arsenal topped group A with 15 points. They have successfully progressed into the round of 16 and will know the opponent’s fate when the draw is held.

Manchester United defeated Real Sociedad in Spain to tie up on points with their opponents. 18 years old Argentine Alejandro Garnacho scored Manchester United’s early and lone goal in the encounter. Real Sociedad is through to the round of 16 as the group leader, while United will play a knock-out round for a place in the round of 16.