EURO2021: Ronaldo breaks another record

Ronaldo is stringing more records to his name at the ongoing EURO 2021 football tournament. Without kicking the ball, his appearance alone makes him the only player to have featured in 5 different EURO tournaments. He made his first appearance in the year 2004 in a match between Portugal and Greece.
After he scored yesterday against Hungary, he also becomes the top goal scorer in European football.
He is now the oldest player to score for Portugal at a major tournament, at 36 years, 130 days he has broken the record set by Pepe at World Cup 2018 (35 years, 124 days).
The Juve star also become the oldest player to score at least two goals in a European Championship match, breaking the record set by Andriy Schevchenko when he was 35 years, 256 days.
Portugal opened the scoring at the 84th minute with a strike from Raphael Guerreiro, making it the first side to score three or more goals in the final 10 minutes of a Euros match.
He still has the opportunity of beating the record held by Iran’s Ali Daei of the player with the highest number of goals for his national team with 109 goals. Ronaldo currently has 106 goals, will he be getting 3 or more in this tournament?
