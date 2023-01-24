The European Union has allocated €102.5 million in humanitarian aid to

help vulnerable communities in Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon, as the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate in the Lake Chad region.

Violence in the region, where the civilian population is increasingly the victim of targeted attacks, is resulting in large-scale displacement, disruption of livelihoods and lack of access to basic services.

The pledge was made on the occasion of the High-Level Conference on the Lake Chad Region, held in Niamey on 23-24 January. The total amount for 2023 will be distributed as follows: Nigeria (34 million), Niger (25 million), Chad (26.5 million) and Cameroon (€17 million). The funding is part of the

total €181.5 million allocated this year for the Lake Chad basin, the Central African Republic and the Sahel, as announced last week.

“Over 24 million people in these four countries are estimated to need humanitarian assistance, an

increase of 9.5% from last year. This funding will provide much needed support to vulnerable

communities impacted by conflict, displacement and increasing food insecurity. As the region faces

an unprecedented food crisis, we will continue to monitor the situation and to react with additional

funding if necessary,” the EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič said on Monday.

The EU's humanitarian aid in the Lake Chad region is targeted to:

 Providing life-saving assistance to people displaced by conflict and hosting communities;

 Responding to the most acute food needs of households and communities affected by

conflict and treating severe acute undernutrition in children under 5;

 Giving access to healthcare to populations that are newly displaced or outside the reach of

health authorities, and improving the access to safe water and sanitation;

 Supporting emergency education for displaced children and those in hard-to-reach areas;

 Strengthening disaster preparedness (e.g. early warning systems and climate resilience

actions).

Background

The Lake Chad Basin remains amongst the most fragile regions in the world. It is affected by a

combination of protracted humanitarian crises driven by conflicts and exacerbated by other factors

such as food insecurity, chronic undernutrition, natural hazards, limited state presence, rapid

demographic growth and the growing effects of climate change. An unprecedented food crisis is

ongoing, driven by conflict, a decline in agriculture production due to violence and climate change,

and the soaring prices of food in global markets.

Furthermore, violations of human rights and International Humanitarian Law (IHL) are on the rise,

hindering the action of humanitarian workers.

In 2022, the EU provided close to €189.5 million to support humanitarian interventions in the 4

countries of the region.