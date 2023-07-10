EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda due to suicidal concerns

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is investigating Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) diabetes drug Ozempic and weight-loss drug Saxenda, which is used for weight loss, due to concerns raised about the potential for suicidal thoughts associated with its use. The event occurred after Iceland’s health regulator raised three cases of patients contemplating suicide or self-harm.

Following the News, shares of the Danish drugmaker fell by 1%. According to the agents, two cases of suicidal thoughts were found among those who used Ozempic, which contains the active ingredient semaglutide. Also, another patient on Saxenda, Novo’s earlier and less effective weight-loss drug that contains a different active ingredient, reported thoughts of self-injury.

Novo Nordisk responded to the issue by stating that patients’ safety was its top priority and it treated all reports about adverse events very seriously. They also stated that safety data did not show any “causal association” between the suicidal or self-harming thoughts and the drugs.

The EMA’s investigation centers on medicines that contain either semaglutide or liraglutide. Novo’s obesity treatment Wegovy, which demand has surged in the United States, also contains semaglutide, while Saxenda contains liraglutide.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard, there have been at least 60 reports of suicidal ideation since 2018 from patients on semaglutide or their health care providers. Also, FAERS has received at least 70 such reports from users of liraglutide or their healthcare providers since 2010.

For more Info read: https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/eu-probes-novos-weight-loss-drugs-reports-suicide-risks-bloomberg-news-2023-07-10/

