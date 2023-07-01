Etinosa recounts ordeal with her ex-husband

“My ex-husband once told me that he’s not my friend, that he is my master”‎

Popular Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia tearfully talks about the domestic violence she experienced at the hands of her ex-husband.

The actress spoke candidly about her traumatic marriage in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

She admitted that she had married when she was only 22 years old and had no idea what she was getting herself into.

She claimed that her husband had mistreated her and dominated everything.

Etinosa made a point of saying:

“I was green, I no know anything. I was a mumu. I was 22 when I got married. My husband told me that ‘I’m not your friend, I’m your lord’.

“His [my ex-husband’s] uncle called me when I was in the clinic. I was receiving treatment because the night before, they tied me up. I went through a lot the night before. So, I just said this is the end before I will die. I fasted. Ulcer nearly killed me. Fasting, praying.

See all those CIA films wey they go put person head inside bowl of water and torture you because they want to hear the truth whether you are cheating or not?”

Jide further asked: “So there was physical violence?”

She gave him a riddled answer:

“Wetin dey break person bone? Wetin dey carry person go hospital wey dem put oxygen for your nose?

“As tall as you are now, he [my ex-husband] is very… I don’t like short men. I like big people, I want to feel protected [laughs]. So, that kind one blow like this. If he slaps sef, shu!”

