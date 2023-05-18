Ethiopia and Russia Appreciate the Dynamics of Inter-parliamentary Cooperation 

Inter-parliamentary Cooperation 
Chairman of the Federation Council of Ethiopia, Agenyehu Teshager, during his first official working visit to Moscow, has held talks with Chairperson of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko, after which a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the upper houses of the parliaments of Ethiopia and Russia.
During the discusions, Matviyenko and Teshager emphasized questions relating to ways for promoting inter-parliamentary cooperation and the strengthening of Russian-Ethiopian ties. The Speaker of the Federation Council noted the fact that this visit will give impetus to the development of the entire range of bilateral relations. Matvienko recalled that Ethiopia has been one of Russia’s key partners in Africa for 125 years.
She further highly appreciated the dynamics of the political dialogue at the highest and high levels. “We count on the participation of a representative Ethiopian delegation in the Russia-Africa summit, which will be held in St. Petersburg in July,” she said, and further noted that within the framework of the summit there will also be an economic forum where business representatives will be able to establish interaction.
Matviyenko and Teshager exchanged views on issues of trade, economic and investment cooperation. In an assessment, Matvienko believes that the volume of trade between Russia and Ethiopia does not yet correspond to the economic potential of the countries.
According to Teshager, Russia has always supported Ethiopia. “And today Russia comes out with the support of the Ethiopian people, including on economic issues,” he said, and assured that Ethiopia would take an active part in the Russia-Africa summit. “The July summit will contribute to the development of our relations,” he added.
The meeting also discussed the training of Ethiopian national personnel in Russia in various specialties and areas, and prospects for the development of cooperation in the field of tourism.
It is a clear confirmation of the firm commitment to strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation between the countries. It is necessary to expand direct contacts, create a separate group for cooperation with the Federation Council of Ethiopia. In their opinion, the parliamentarians should also focus on improving the legal framework for cooperation.
Therefore, Matvienko called for strengthening cooperation within the framework of international parliamentary organizations. “We are grateful to our African partners for the decision to grant the Russian parliament observer status in the African Parliamentary Union.”
The participants at the meeting noted the effective interaction on the platform of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and in the UN. “We appreciate the independent line of Addis Ababa in foreign policy. The positions of our countries on many topical issues on the international agenda coincide or are close,” said Valentina Matvienko.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin and member of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building Nikolai Vladimirov.
Valentina Matvienko and Agenyehu Teshager signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and the Federation Council of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. The document creates a legal basis for inter-parliamentary cooperation and brings dialogue to a new level between Russia and Ethiopia.

