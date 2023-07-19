Ethiopia Allows Social Media Access After Five Months

For the first time in more than five months, Ethiopia has now allowed the use of social media sites like Facebook, Telegram, TikTok, and YouTube according to a BBC report.

The blackout of social media platforms was implemented on February 9, 2023, in response to tensions between the Ethiopian Orthodox Church and the government.

Following the blackout, social media networks could only be accessed by individuals with virtual private network software, which cost users extra bandwidth.

In February, the Orthodox Church experienced a split when several archbishops from the Oromia region declared they wanted to establish a new synod to hold services in the Oromo language.

The action sparked violent riots that ended in deaths.

The authorities have not released a statement regarding the decision to revoke the ban on social media.

The Internet Society, however, estimates that the impact of the ban on businesses caused cost Ethiopia $42 million (£32 million). Some claim that the figure is higher.