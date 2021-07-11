Sunday, July 11, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

Ethiopia Agrees to Allow Aid Workers Access to War-ravaged Tigray

Akpan Akata | July 11, 2021

Africa RISING partners and farmers plant Desho grass in Tigray, Ethiopia, while observing safety protocols (Photo credit: Haimanot Seifu/ILRI)
Ethiopia has pledged to ensure humanitarian workers get access to the war-ravaged Tigray region.
United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has welcomed the commitment. His Spokesperson said in a statement at the weekend.
The development is coming a day after Guterres and Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, discussed the extremely concerning humanitarian situation in the northern province.
Eight months of brutal fighting between federal forces and regional troops have displaced nearly two million people, while 400,000 are in famine, with another 1.8 million not far behind.
“The Secretary-General welcomed the Prime Minister’s assurances that the Government of Ethiopia will facilitate immediate access to Tigray for humanitarian organisations, as well as the Prime Minister’s commitment that essential basic services, including power and communications, will resume swiftly”, said Stéphane Dujarric, the UN Spokesperson.
Last week the Ethiopian Government declared a unilateral ceasefire, and the UN has been appealing for resupplies of aid and fuel to be allowed in.
The UN’s humanitarian affairs office, OCHA, last week reported that the lack of fuel has affected transportation of emergency relief and commercial supplies into Tigray, and water access at displacement camps in the regional capital, Mekelle.
Commercial flights to and from the city, which had been halted on June 23, were still suspended.

“The Secretary-General also acknowledged the government’s pledge to use the ceasefire to facilitate urgent humanitarian assistance, including regular United Nations humanitarian flights into Tigray, as well as support for agricultural activities”, the statement continued.

“The Secretary-General reiterates his call that all parties must meet their obligations to protect civilians, provide unimpeded humanitarian access and to observe international humanitarian law.”

