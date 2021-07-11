Ethiopia Agrees to Allow Aid Workers Access to War-ravaged Tigray

88 views | Akpan Akata | July 11, 2021
“The Secretary-General also acknowledged the government’s pledge to use the ceasefire to facilitate urgent humanitarian assistance, including regular United Nations humanitarian flights into Tigray, as well as support for agricultural activities”, the statement continued.
“The Secretary-General reiterates his call that all parties must meet their obligations to protect civilians, provide unimpeded humanitarian access and to observe international humanitarian law.”
