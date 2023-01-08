“He saved us, not because of the righteous things we had done, but because of his mercy. […] Because of his grace he made us right in his sight and gave us confidence that we will inherit eternal life.” – Titus 3:5, 7 NLT

According to recent research, most Americans are uncertain about the reality of eternal life. Is this just wishful thinking? Speculation?

People hold to a variety of theories and beliefs. Some think there is an afterlife of some kind, but 10% believe there is no form of life after we die. One-fourth of people admit they have no idea what will happen after death.

To know the truth, we simply need to read the Bible. As Paul wrote, believers can “know that we will inherit eternal life.” More emphatically, the Bible confirms that Jesus has prepared a glorious place for us where we will spend eternity with Him (John 14:2). This is a promise.

Paul declared that when our earthly life is over, “We will have a house in heaven, an eternal body made for us by God himself” (2 Corinthians 5:1). Paul couldn’t even describe the glories of what awaits us: “No eye has seen, no ear has heard, and no mind has imagined what God has prepared for those who love him” (1 Corinthians 2:9).

Are you confident about your eternal destination? Are you sure you will spend eternity with God? Do you have doubts? You can be confident if you trust Him.

If you have doubts, be sure you are forgiven and clean in His sight. Spend time in prayer. Seek His wisdom and His perspective. Put your trust in Him. And believe His Word.

Heb.13.14 – For here we do not have an enduring city, but we are looking for the city that is to come.

Heb.12.28 – Therefore, since we are receiving a kingdom that cannot be shaken, let us be thankful, and so worship God acceptably with reverence and awe,

*Reflection Question:*

What are your thoughts about the home in Heaven God is creating for you?

*Prayer*

Father, thank You that Jesus died for my sins. I believe He rose again and that I will live forever with You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Titus 3