According to a statement made by Eroton Exploration & Production Company Limited, the CAWC015 Well was effectively shut in and the CAWC047 Wild Well Spill was contained.

The local oil producer said that the Cawthorne Channel Well 15 (CAWC015L/S) oil spill incident, which happened on June 15, 2022, had been successfully contained and the well brought under control.

The company denounced the vandals’ actions and expressed sympathy for the communities harmed by the oil spill, noting that CAWC-047, which had also been vandalized within the previous month and had been leaking into the environment since Sunday, July 10, had been stopped.

It was reported that work was still being done to place subsurface downhole plugs, secure the wellhead slot properly, and clean up any spills that had occurred there.

It should be noted that both leaks, according to the company, were caused by deliberate sabotage by unidentified individuals.

According to Mercy Max-Ebibai, a spokesman for the company, the Well Engineering Team and the Well Control vendor diligently worked to establish control across all of the flowing locations on the damaged wellhead.

The company acknowledged that due to the sabotage, the team had to build a platform on a work barge (as the well head platform had first been completely cannibalized) before control valves could be placed and the well was successfully shut in.

She continued by saying that on July 15, 2022, a Joint Investigative Visit (JIV) with participation from all pertinent parties, including NOSDRA, the Ministry of the Environment, and the community was held in order to assess the spill volume and conduct a Post Spill Impact Assessment.

She reaffirmed that the cleanup operation would be finished as soon as possible.

Despite the risks posed by the occurrence, she praised the impacted community’s members for acting as “great hosts” and providing all the support needed to stop the situation. We are pleased that their economic and maritime operations can quickly resume their previous levels.