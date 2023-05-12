Erling Haaland voted the Premier League Player of the Month for April

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been voted as Premier League best player for April. The City striker played in four matches across the month – winning all four while scoring six goals and providing two assists in the process.

Haaland, who also won the award in August, scored his 50th goal across all competitions this season and equaled Andy Cole and Alan Shearer’s record of 34 goals in the Premier League, which he has now surpassed.

Haaland beat teammate Kevin Debruyne, Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Alexander Isak (Newcastle United), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), and Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) to the award.

“I am really happy to win this award for the second time this season – I am grateful to everyone who voted for me,” Haaland said.

“We are in such a vital part of the season, and winning all of our Premier League games throughout April was important. I am delighted to have helped the team by scoring goals, and we just need to keep going until the end.

“Breaking the record for most goals scored in a Premier League season is something I am proud of, but none of it would have been possible without all of my teammates, the coaches, and the staff behind the scenes.

“Hopefully, we can continue our strong form until the end of the season, so we can make our fans happy.”