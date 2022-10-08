Manchester City took on Joe Aribo’s Southampton at the Etihad Stadium. Foden and Cancelo piloted Manchester City to a 2-0 win in the first half. Pep Guardiola Manchester City are the only English club to have won their three group-stage games in the UEFA Champions League.

Riyad Marhez extended City’s win by 3-0 in just three minutes into the second half of the game.

Erling Haaland hit his 20th goal for the City since arriving from Dortmund, increasing City’s lead to 4-0 in the 64th minute. As well, his 14th Premier League goal of the season after 9 appearances in the league.

Manchester City have moved to the top of the log with 23 points ahead of Arsenal, who will clash against Liverpool tomorrow at the Emirates.