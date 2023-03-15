Manchester City qualified for the quarter-final stage of the Champions League after ruining their visitors RB Leipzig in a 7-0 thriller match at the Etihad Stadium. City qualified ahead of Leipzig with an 8-1 aggregate score for both legs.

Erling Haaland displayed one of the greatest moments of his career after scoring 5 goals to level up as the third player to ever score 5 goals in a single UCL game.

He broke the record of Kun Aguero just in his first season to become City’s top scorer in a single season (39).

He’s the quickest and the youngest player to reach 30 UEFA Champions League goals in history.

Haaland scored a hat trick in the first half to give City’s first half a 3-0. During the second half, Haaland hit a brace to complete his 5 goals while Gundongan and Debruyne also scored, ending the encounter with an emphatic victory.

They have joined their English counterparts, Chelsea, to make the last 8.

Inter held 10 men Porto to a barren draw in Portugal and qualified with a 1-0 aggregate.

24 total views, 24 views today