Erling Haaland made it in Manchester City’s triumph over Leicester City.

Manchester City keeps the chase for the title tight against Arsenal, after recording another super triumph against Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium. Haaland scored a brace in the victory, making him equal Mohamed Salah’s 32 league goals landmark with 8 games to end the season.

It took John Stones 5 minutes to put the Citizen ahead on their turf, Haaland’s two goals came in the 13th and the 25th minute respectively, scoring the first through a penalty. Fortunately, Kelechi Iheanacho grabbed one back for the Foxes as the game ended 3-1 in favour of City.

City has now earned 70 points, 3 points below Arsenal, who will be in action tomorrow as they look forward to extending the lead.