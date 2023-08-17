    Subscribe

    Erling Haaland and five other players shortlisted for the PFA Young Player Award

    Manchester City sensational striker Erling Haaland and five others have been shortlisted for the PFA Young Player of the year Award. Erling will compete against Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martineli, Brighton, duo Moises Caicedo and Evans Ferguson and Jacob Ramsey of Aston Villa.

    The Arsenal pair of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Maetineli were a standout performance for the club last season. The pair combined scored 28 goals in the Premier League last season.

    City’s forward, who is the favorite to scoop the award, last season, broke the record for the most goals scored (35) in a single Premier League campaign.

    Moises Caicedo and Evans Ferguson inspired Brighton to a historical spot (6th place) at the end of last season.

    The winner will be announced on Tuesday, August 29 at the PFA’s 50th anniversary awards ceremony.

    The full shortlist for the 22/23 PFA Young Player of the Year award:

    Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

    Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal

    Jacob Ramsey – Aston Villa

    Evan Ferguson – Brighton and Hove Albion

    Moisés Caicedo – Brighton and Hove Albion

    Erling Haaland – Manchester City

    The PFA Players’ Player of the Year was also shortlisted.

    The full shortlist for the 22/23 PFA Players’ Player of the Year award:

    Martin Odegaard – Arsenal

    Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

    Erling Haaland – Manchester City

    Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

    John Stones – Manchester City

    Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur

