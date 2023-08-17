Erling Haaland and five other players shortlisted for the PFA Young Player Award

Manchester City sensational striker Erling Haaland and five others have been shortlisted for the PFA Young Player of the year Award. Erling will compete against Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martineli, Brighton, duo Moises Caicedo and Evans Ferguson and Jacob Ramsey of Aston Villa.

The Arsenal pair of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Maetineli were a standout performance for the club last season. The pair combined scored 28 goals in the Premier League last season.

City’s forward, who is the favorite to scoop the award, last season, broke the record for the most goals scored (35) in a single Premier League campaign.

Moises Caicedo and Evans Ferguson inspired Brighton to a historical spot (6th place) at the end of last season.

The winner will be announced on Tuesday, August 29 at the PFA’s 50th anniversary awards ceremony.

The full shortlist for the 22/23 PFA Young Player of the Year award:

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal

Jacob Ramsey – Aston Villa

Evan Ferguson – Brighton and Hove Albion

Moisés Caicedo – Brighton and Hove Albion

Erling Haaland – Manchester City

The PFA Players’ Player of the Year was also shortlisted.

The full shortlist for the 22/23 PFA Players’ Player of the Year award:

Martin Odegaard – Arsenal

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

Erling Haaland – Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

John Stones – Manchester City

Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur