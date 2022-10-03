Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag pulled no punches when delivering his verdict on Manchester United’s derby defeat to Manchester City yesterday. Manchester United was pulverized during the nine goals thriller match. Although the Red Devils pulled three goals back but were never enough to salvage them a point. The Manager has described the horrendous lashing as Unacceptable.

The Dutchman described the display as “unacceptable” and said the team and individual players could expect criticism at Carrington in the days to come, as he and his coaching staff analyse how the Reds’ four-match winning run came to a juddering halt.

The Dutch were granted an interview after the game:

“I am very disappointed, especially at the lack of belief. I didn’t expect it. In the [previous] games, yes some weeks ago, our team was confident, there was a good spirit, there was a good vibe, and today we didn’t bring it on the pitch from the first minute at all. The vibe hasn’t gone [definitively] but today they didn’t bring the belief on the pitch. It is possible to play, and we didn’t. On the ball, we gave easy balls away. We made many wrong decisions and out of possession, we didn’t go on the front foot. I always expect my team [to go on the front foot] but today, they didn’t do that.”

ASSESSING WHY IT HAPPENED.

“It’s always difficult to find out, especially straight after the game. I have to talk to my players, I have to find out. They know they [can do] better – see the performances against Arsenal and Liverpool – but if you don’t fight, like we didn’t, then you have a problem against a team like Man City. When you don’t concentrate against a team like Man City, you get hammered, that’s what happened.”

A STATUS CHECK

“I think it’s good that a team like City gives you the status where you are At this moment. It’s clear we did well against top teams like Liverpool and Arsenal, when we were disciplined, we followed the rules and principles, we had the belief to play, and we were on the front foot defending. Then you can bring a good performance and that can bring a result. When you don’t, when you are not front foot, when you are not brave to play, you get the result as today.”

“I will show the team tomorrow that we could have been on the front foot. When you see the first goal, we win the ball and in the moment of winning the ball, we could have created a great chance. But then we take the wrong decisions in transition on the left side and all of a sudden, we don’t follow the rules, we’re undisciplined, and we’re 1-0 down. That cannot happen and it is unacceptable. I will show the team that I am certain that they can do that better.”

HALF-TIME APPROACH

“First, I had to change the attitude of the team. I think that was the reaction in the second half, we were braver, we came into their half, we created chances, and we scored three goals.”

GOALS FOR ANTONY AND ANTHONY

“He [Anthony Martial] had a really good pre-season, and I’m happy for him that he scored the goals. And also for Antony, that he scored a goal [too]. And we had some more opportunities which we created. But at this moment I cannot express to the outside world the positives. We are highly disappointed with this result, and that has to be the tone for this Sunday. We have to accept that, but our performance is unacceptable.”

HOW TO RESPOND

“Just keep going. Analyse, and be clear to the team. Only from mistakes, do you learn and that is what we have to do. This performance is unacceptable. As a team and as individuals we will criticize each other tomorrow, and then we will learn the lessons. We have to learn from these mistakes and in the next game, we have to do better.”