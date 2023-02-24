Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during his after-match press conference said the victory over Barcelona last night was the club’s biggest win this season. Manchester United resurrected to victory after going down early at Old Trafford.

The boss felt the first half was a little flat, from both sides, as we trailed to Robert Lewandowski’s penalty. It was a different story after the restart as the Reds hit top gear, swiftly leveled through Fred, and then struck the decisive blow, through substitute Antony, as the home side clinched a superb 4-3 aggregate success over the runaway leaders in La Liga.

In his interviews with the official broadcasters after the second leg at Old Trafford, Ten Hag had this to say about the win:

“The biggest win? Yes, I think so. We’ve had some good wins, Liverpool, Arsenal at home, really good wins, but I think this [is the biggest]. Barcelona is the leader of La Liga, eight points ahead of Real Madrid, we’ve all seen Real Madrid this week, and if you then beat them, I think it’s a big win.”

