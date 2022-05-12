Erik Ten Hag ends his campaign with Ajax winning his third Eredivisie title, and will join Manchester United next season

Ten Hag ended his campaign with AFC Ajax delivering to the club the Eredivisie title for the third time in a row and the club’s 36 Eredivisie titles in history. Meaning no club in Eredivisie history has acquired such a superiority, only PSV Eindhoven appears close with 24 winning their latest in the 2016/17 season.

Ajax clinched the title after engulfing Heerenveen by a 5-0 scoreline at the Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam. The Eredivisie champions scored three goals just before halftime and scored two towards the end of the encounter. Ajax secured maximum points of 82 after 33 games ahead of close rival PSV who has 78 points and are 4 points deficit to the Champions. With just a game to end, the season means PSV can only acquire 81 maximum points should they win their last game.

Erik Ten Hag joined AFC Ajax from the counterpart club Utrecht in 2017 and as they say, the rest is history. The 52-year-old has won the Eredivisie title in all the seasons he has been with Ajax and has waved his final goodbye, delivering the title to them as he set to begin a new chapter with Manchester United next season.

Manchester United announced the season of the Dutch last month on the club website for a deal that will run until 2025 with the option to extend for a further year. He will succeed caretaker Ralf Ragnick beginning next season. The Red Devils have struggled since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson and resort to appointing the Dutch after all appointed managers after Sir Alex has failed.

