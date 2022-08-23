Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has described newly recruited Brazilian Casemiro as the cement between the stones and that the club is delighted to have him. Casemiro switched club allegiance from Real Madrid to English outfit Manchester United in a deal worth €70m plus add-ons. The 30-year-old was not due to play against Liverpool on Monday night but was paraded for 10 minutes before kick-off against Liverpool, briefly stopping to embrace United legend Roy Keane – who was on punditry duty for Sky Sports – on the sidelines.

Casemiro’s move is still subject to UK visa requirements, but the five-time Champions League winner has signed a contract until June 2026, with the option to extend for a further year.

The Dutchman is delighted to be able to welcome the 30-year-old United to Manchester, and he feels his inclusion in the midfield will help the team to gel better.

“He is the cement between the stones, that is what we have been looking for in the summer and we found him,” Ten Hag told Sky Sports.

“I’m very happy with his signing.”

Ten Hag will be hoping to have him involved sooner rather than later, with an away trip to Southampton next up for the Reds on Saturday, with kick-off for that one at 12:30 BST.

Manchester United will then travel to the King Power Stadium the following Thursday to take on Leicester City, before in-form Arsenal visits Old Trafford on Sunday 4 September, where Casemiro could make his home debut.