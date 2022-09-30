Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag and Player Marco Rashford have been voted the best manager and player for September. Ten Hag officially joined Manchester United this summer, replacing interim manager Ralph Rangnick. Despite losing two of his first games into the season with Manchester United, Erik Ten Hag has been able to refine the club this month, winning all two fixtures against Arsenal and Leicester.

Marco Rashford won the best player award for September following his four goals involvement against Arsenal and Leicester City, which saw him scoop the award ahead of rivals Kevin Debryune and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

It is the second time Marcus has won this particular award: he previously came out on top back in January 2019.

“Yeah, it’s a good feeling,” he told club media when asked how it felt to win.

“I think we didn’t start the season so strongly, so to [then] get four wins on the bounce [in the league] is good.

“The challenge now for us all is to maintain that and to keep winning games.

“I think everyone’s chipped in to be fair. The four wins have been good team performances, and the important thing for me is that we’ve gotten better as time’s gone on. Hopefully, we can carry on that trend and keep improving.

“It is still fairly new with the manager. We’ve gotten much better at doing the things that he wants us to do, but there are still lots of steps we need to take. We’re all looking forward to just working hard and doing that together.”