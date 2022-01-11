East / West Africa, January 10th, 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Epson has announced a partnership with Usain Bolt, the world’s fastest man, across the Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Russia (EMEAR) region, where Bolt will be the face of a brand awareness campaign for Epson’s cartridge-free EcoTank printers.

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist, and widely considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time, Bolt will promote Epson’s EcoTank range to include Outdoor, POS and Social Media.

Over 60 million EcoTank high-capacity ink tank printers have sold worldwide since their launch in 2010, saving customers up to 90% on printing costs2. The printers come with high yield ink bottles instead of cartridges. One set of ink bottles is the equivalent of up to 72 cartridges worth of ink.

Epson has recently refreshed its award-winning range of EcoTank printers enabling busy households and small offices to enjoy hassle-free printing at an ultra-low-cost per page. All Epson’s new EcoTank printers feature its Micro Piezo Heat-Free Technology so users can enjoy reduced energy consumption with less need for replacement parts.

Commenting on the partnership, Mukesh Bector, Head of sales Epson East and West Africa said: “Usain is the perfect partner for us! He is one of the most recognised people in the world and his engaging character will help bring our low-cost printing solutions to life in a fun, memorable and engaging way. With more of us working from home than ever before, and modern family life getting busier, now is the right time to raise even more awareness of our EcoTank printers and the cost saving benefits they deliver.”

Bolt says: “I’m delighted to be working with Epson to help spread the word about EcoTank printers. I only partner with brands that I believe can make a real difference. EcoTank printers remove many of the frustrations that exist around printing with cartridges so anything that can help make life a little bit easier has got to be a good thing.”

“However, this partnership is about much more than that! We share many of the same values including creating better futures. For Epson, this is all about building trust through its products, products that help communities grow and prosper. And for me it’s about inspiring others to follow their dreams, regardless of how big or small they may be,” he says.

To view the new TV Commercial, and to see some of the extra footage filmed during the shoot, take a look at Epson’s YouTube Channel – https://www.youtube.com/user/EpsonEurope

1.Average cost per page saving and average number of inkjet cartridges required to print the same number of pages as EcoTank “102” and “104”ink bottles. Comparison between average yield (A4 prints of ISO/IEC 24711) of EcoTank “102” and “104” bottles and the genuine consumables used within the 50 best-selling inkjet cartridge printers (according to GfK Inkjet Printing Devices and Inkjet Printing Cartridges Point of Sale panel market data for Germany, France, UK, Spain and Italy Apr-19 – Mar 2020).

