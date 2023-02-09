Leeds United blew away an opportunity to claim all three points at Old Trafford after failing to hold on to their early 2-0 lead. Resilient Manchester United fought tirelessly to at least earn a point for themselves after levelling all two goals in the second half.

Winfried Gnonto scored in the first minute aiding Leeds towards an early lead of 1-0, a minute into the second half Raphael Varane made a blunder scoring his own net in a difficult situation as Leeds took the lead by 2-0. One man whose performance has a standout in the United’s squad, Marcus Rashford, pulled one back for the Red Devils in the 62nd minute. Sancho responded as well in the 70th minute to help Manchester United level the game at 2-2.

Manchester United with a win would have level up on points with neighbours Manchester City on the Premier League log.

