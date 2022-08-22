Chelsea and Manchester City dropping points today means Arsenal are the only club with a 100% win record into the start of the season.

Chelsea were humiliated today when they visited Leeds United at Elland Road by a 3-0 score line. Aaronson Brenden took advantage of Mendy’s blunder to give his club the lead at the 33rd minute. Rodrigo and Harrison scored in Leeds’s triumph over Chelsea.

Koulibaly was sent off in the 84th minute via a horrible challenge. Chelsea has only four points from three games and sits in 12th position on the log.

Manchester City dropped two points when they were almost embarrassed by a spirited and coordinated Newcastle United at the St. James Park Stadium. Newcastle United who had a 3-1 lead at the 54th minute blew it off with two goals in the space of four minutes.

Saint-Maximin was, of course, rated as the best player on the pitch today, as the French man produced a brace of assists through his terrific display.

Manchester City is two points adrift of Arsenal which sits at the top and the same with Tottenham who had a narrow win yesterday.

As well, Brighton humbled Westham away from home to get three massive points through their 2-0 victory.