Enyimba wins their 9th Nigeria Premier League

Enyimba FC of Aba claimed their 9th Nigeria Premier League after topping the Super 6 Championship playoff held at Onikan Stadium, Lagos. The Peoples Elephant attained their first title since 2019 when they last won it.

The last game of the Championship playoff was held yesterday with all six clubs in action at different times.

The first game which took place at 2 pm yesterday saw Sunshine Stars of Akure pulverize LobinStars of Makurdi by 3-1. The results earned Sunshine 5 points with a 4th place finish, while Lobi Stars sat at the bottom of the table with just 2 points amassed in 5 games.

The second game saw Remo Stars edge Bendel Insurance by a slim win of 1-0. Remo’s first-ever win over thein Arsenal earned them a historical continental spot in the CAF Champions League after they finished behind the Champions on the same points of 9 but with fewer goals.

The blockbuster and the match which decided the winner was the last game to be played at the Onikan Stadium last night. Despite Rivers equalizing Awazie’s goal for the Pride of Rivers, the defending Champions were put away as they couldn’t defend the title.

Enyimba remains the most successful club in Nigeria following their 9th title win. The Finidi George’s men will return to the top-flight CAF tournament next season along with Remo Stars as Nigeria’s representative. Pride of Rivers will compete in the second tier of the CAF tournament as well.

Emeka Obioma of Enyimba won the Eunisell golden boat after his 16 goals voyage.

Oladimeji Adeoye Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria. See author's posts

