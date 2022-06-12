Enyimba forward Victor Mboama leads NPFL top scorer with a hat trick against Kwara United

Super Eagles and Enyimba forward Victor Mboama becomes the NPFL top scorer with five rounds to complete the 2021-22 season. Victor Mboama, 25, who missed Enyimba’s last three games, today returned the People’s Elephant to winning ways with his hat trick against Kwara United in the early hours of this morning at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba, Abia.

Mboama, who had his first Super Eagles invitation to participate in the Eagles friendly games against Ecuador and Mexico in their preparation for the AFCON qualifiers, missed Enyimba’s last three NPFL games against Nasarawa United, Sunshine Stars and Niger Tornadoes.

He last featured for Enyimba in their loss against Katsina United during round 29 of the NPFL at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina. He returned to the squad with a terrific hat trick for his club against Kwara United at Aba.

Mboama, despite missing three games in the league, has now gone top of the golden boot chart with a goal difference against close rivals for the Eunisell’s golden boot race. Before his game against Kwara United, Rivers United pair, Ishaq Kayode and Chijioke Akunneto and Yusuff Abdulazeez of Gombe United were leading the top scorer race with 14 goals each.

Although his competitor is yet to play for their respective clubs in the Round of 33.

The People’s Elephant forward is currently having one of his best careers in football, with him scoring his most goals this season. He has played with counterpart NPFL teams before moving to Enyimba from Remo Stars.

Enyimba FC has now leveled on points with Enugu Rangers who occupy the CAF Confederation spot. Enyimba were kicked out from the CAF competition this season due to their inability to honour an away game after they were stuck at Casablanca, Morocco.

He made his debut for the Super Eagles during an international friendly game against Ecuador on May 28, 2022.