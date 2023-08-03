Enyimba FC sacks 11 senior players

Enyimba FC have announced the release of 11 senior players ahead of the new season. Amongst the affected players is the team’s captain and shot-stopper, John Noble who left the club to join Tanzanian club following the expiration of his contract.

“Enyimba FC confirms the release of 11 players after the 2022/23 football season, which saw the People’s Elephants emerge champions of the NPFL for the ninth time.

Goalkeeper and former captain, John Noble has left after the expiration of his contract, just as Emeka Obioma and Philip Ozor. Other players who have left following the expiration of their contracts are: Chigozie Obasi, Adekunle Adeleke, Fatai Abdullahi, Samuel Kalu, and Sadiq Abubakar.

“We released three players – Moses Omoduemuke, Ademola Adebambo, and Othuke Egbo – on mutual consent.”

The People’s Elephants won the Nigerian League title for a record ninth time, becoming the first club to attain this accomplishment.