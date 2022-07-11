The people’s Elephant captain, Oladapo Austine, knelt on his knee to propose to his girlfriend Ogbanuka Pauline following their defeat to Dakadda in Aba. Oladapo publicly announced that the wedding will be held on the 12th of August on his Facebook handle.

Oladapo began the match in which they suffered a 0-2 and was replaced by Cyril Olisemah in the 65th of the second half.

Enyimba FC has not won their last four games, and Oladapo has taken part in every one of those games.

He joined the Aba-based club in 2017 and has played 4 seasons actively for Enyimba. He made his most appearances this season for the club (28).

The 27-year-old has also played with Gombe United, Kwara United, FC Ifeanyi Uba, and Road Safety where he began his career in 2014.

He won the NPFL with Enyimba in 2019 and has made 115 appearances since he began his professional career.

On his Facebook page, he said:

“I have never had a moment of doubt about choosing this part with you, I love you so much. I believe in you completely. You are my dearest one. My reason for life thanks for saying yes to me, August 12, keep the date.”

Enyimba has lost an opportunity to play in either of the CAF CL and CAF Confederation next season, after they were humiliated on their turf by relegation-threatened Dakadda as they can’t finish above Remo Stars and Kwara United who are two contenders for the CAF Confederation spot.