Enugu Tribunal orders Gov Mbah’s appearance for alleged certificate forgery

The Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has ordered Governor Peter Mbah to appear before it tomorrow, Friday.

It was gathered that the order was sequel to an application made by the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, through its counsel, Barr Alex Amujiogo.

Candidate of the PRP, Elder Christopher Agu is in court seeking to upturn the declaration of Barr Peter Mbah as the winner of the March 18 governorship election conducted in the State.

He is also claiming that Mbah was not qualified to contest the election, having allegedly forged National Youths Service Corps, NYSC, discharge certificate, among other issues.

At the resumed hearing, the PRP counsel, Amujiogo told the tribunal that Mbah was supposed to be in court as a subpoenaed witness.

He, however, said from the affidavit deposed to by the bailiff of the Tribunal, it had been difficult to serve Mbah the summon.

Amujiogo then moved an application, urging the Tribunal to grant a substituted service of the summon on Mbah through his counsel.

Earlier, the PRP guber candidate during the election, Agu, had also testified before the Tribunal as PW2.

An official of the NYSC from the National Secretariat, Abuja, Barr. Aliu Muhammed, who also appeared on behalf of the Director-General of the Corps, tendered an affidavit to the Tribunal, declaring that an order of a Federal High Court in Abuja, was inhibiting them from tendering the disclaimer the Corps made against Mbah’s certificate.

However, Chairman of the Panel, Justice K. M. Akano ordered that the subpoena be served on Mbah through his counsel and that he should appear before the Tribunal tomorrow, June 23, 2023.

