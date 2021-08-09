Enugu Traditional Rulers Task Women With Protecting Public Infrastructure

Alexa Ranking as of 09/08/21The News Chronicle Globally Ranked : 156031
Enugu – The Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers has urged women to assist and be in the vanguard of protecting public amenities within their communities.
The Chairman of the council, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, gave the advice on Sunday while speaking with women at their annual August Meeting held at Christ the King Catholic Parish, Ezema Olo in Ezeagu Local Government Area.
Agubuzu, who is the traditional ruler of Ezema Olo community, noted that the deep involvement of women in protecting public amenities had become imperative since they are major beneficiaries of such public facilities.
He specifically appealed to women to protect these public amenities from vandals, abuse by children and mischievous adults by stopping them or reporting immediately to the appropriate town or community leaders.
“It is our collective challenge to defend, protect and maintain all the government amenities and facilities located in our kingdoms and communities.
“We should regard them as what belongs to us, our children and children’s children.
“The amenities and facilities are not the properties of the Federal, state or local Government or those of the traditional ruler.
“They belong to all of us and we should all join hands to preserve and maintain them,” he said.
The traditional ruler also expressed regret over the negative slide of the Nigerian economy, which has made provision and even replacement of damaged/stolen public amenities by government/donor agencies, extremely difficult.
“Today, the various governments at each level are striving but they have limited resources to meet the demand for public amenities in each community or kingdom in the state.
“Hence, we must do all to protect those still serving us,” he noted.
On Ezema Olo community, Agubuzu said throughout his youthful age, he had attracted some numbers of public amenities, including the then only postal agency (before 1966) serving the community and neighbouring communities.
“I was involved in the building and establishment of Ezema Olo Community Secondary School (CSS Ezema Olo) now State Government Secondary School.
“I single handedly attracted the functional Enugu State Comprehensive Cottage Hospital; AFRIBANK (not functional again) and the construction of the existing Nigerian Army bridge at Kalawa River etc,” he added.
The priest-in-charge of the parish, Rev. Fr. Alexander Amalu, who thanked the traditional ruler for the august visit and gift items to the Church and the women, lauded him for ensuring peace in the community.
Amalu extolled him for his commitment to uplift the living condition of his subjects and open the community up to modern amenities and ideals.
The leader of Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) of the parish, Mrs Grace Onuigbo, thanked the traditional ruler for finding time to interact with the women on vital developmental and hygiene issues.
“We are also grateful for the cash and food items donation given to the women of the parish and by extension the community.
“The women of the parish and indeed the entire Ezema Olo kingdom will continue in their commitment to contribute to the development of the community,” Onuigbo said.
