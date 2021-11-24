Fragrance of love littered Enugu State last Saturday following a ‘talk of the town’ wedding that involved Akhigbe Susan Omoye and Chwukwu Sunday Chikaodinaka.

For the lovebirds, 20th of November, 2021 will remain a day they will live to cherish for the rest of their lives as their beautiful love story was eventually put to bed on that day.

Susan, an indigene of Ozalla in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State and Sunday, an indigene of Nomeh Unataeze in Nkanu East L.G.A of Enugu State were declared husband and wife at Assemblies of God Church, Enugu, before heading to Vee-Ai-Pee Event Place for a grand style reception.

For the couple who thrilled their guests in well calculated dance steps, the ceremony was a culmination of the perfection of God’s handiwork in their lives.

In a chat with Stanley Ugagbe of The News Chronicle, the elated groom shared insight on how their journey got started and how he eventually got the conviction that Susan is the right woman for him.

“Well, I met my beloved wife Susan eleven years ago when she came on a holiday visit from Kano to her cousin’s house in Minna where I and my Family also lived. On her visit she always attends different teenage rendezvous in church within the week which includes drama and choir rehearsals where I admired her beauty and disposition innocently. We became very good friends taking up different tasks though I really cherished here and hoped then she’ll be my wife because I had always wanted a trans-cultural relationship that would lead to matrimony. And I really appreciate people of the Edo extraction, South South Nigeria – this also made me to pursue an undergraduate degree in the University of Benin. I love Edo People,” said Sunday.

On how long their relationship lasted before tying the knot, Sunday said “The friendship was for 11years and I was convinced she’ll be my wife shortly after National Service in Jigawa. We met again in Kaduna when I went on an Assignment. Immediately I saw her again, another strong feelings welled up and we started dating with clear definition of what we wanted for ourselves”.

When asked on how he got the conviction that Susan is the right woman for him, the groom said “Wow, I got the conviction when I invited her to Enugu for a job interview at Miles Orthopedic Hospital Enugu shortly before she rounded of her final Degree exams, she came, did the exams and passed. She really matched my personality and possesses all the beautiful traits I had always wanted from any woman. I’ll call my wife, God fearing, hardworking, humane, skillful and always ready to learn and help with profound Creative Prowess which is very commendable”

Sunday described his wife as “My Muse, she is my Strength. My wife is Powerful. She is really the bone of my bone, my look alike in all wise, My Twin, My Lover of inestimable value. (UGOSIMBA) The eagle from a foreign land, LỌLỌCHUKWUNEMELUOGO (The Queen that God is helping). I value this beautiful wife of my youth who has decorated my life with great love”.

On how getting married makes him feel, Sunday said “I really feel happy and grateful, it does feel great, I really cannot explain in details, I feel fulfilled and blessed and I am grateful”.

The groom expressed gratitude to God for the success of the ceremony and thanked all those who supported and celebrated with them. “Now that we are all here, it is with a heart filled with sincerely gratitude that I and my beloved wife Susan want to thank our beautiful families and great friends for this profound show of love, we are indeed overwhelmed, our heart is filled with joy, we are thankful, we are forever grateful and would forever hold this gesture dear to our hearts. I am really privileged to have known you all and we are grateful. We pray for God’s continual protection and provisions in all ramifications of your endeavors, we pray that God would grant you all your heart desires and we pray that we will never know lack”.