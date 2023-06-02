Enugu Rangers to battle Bendel Insurance in the final of The Nigeria Federation Cup

Enugu Rangers and Bendel Insurance will jostle for the Federation Cup in their third meetings in the final, having met previously in 1978 and 1981. Benin Arsenal were crowned Champions in the 1978 edition, beating Rangers by 3-0. Rangers sought reprisal in the 1981 edition with a 2-0 triumph.

Bendel Insurance reached the final of the Nigerian Federation Cup last night after qualifying via penalty shoot ahead of Warri Wolves by 4-2 in the penalty shoot, all thanks to their goalkeeper Amas Obasogie who made outstanding saves that aided them to the final at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena Lagos.

Rangers’ 1-0 narrow victory over Plateau United sees the six – times champions through to the final at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu Ode.

Rangers were awarded a late penalty which was converted by Obaje in the 90th minute, ensuring the Enugu-based club reached their 13th final in the oldest competition in Nigeria.

Coach Abdul Maikaba in a post-match chat, said, “I am a very happy man today after winning against my former side, Plateau United. It was a hard-fought encounter that could have gone either way, but after our tactical change in the second half, which pushed our opponent back and in one of our forays upfront, we were rewarded with a clear penalty call almost in the 90th minute of play, and we converted to qualify for the final. Congratulations to all Rangers fans. It is my desire to win the Federation Cup for Rangers for the seventh time.”

