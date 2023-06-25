Enugu Ranger’s part ways with head coach after losing the Federation Cup final

Enugu Ranger head coach, Abdul Maikaba, has parted ways with the club following the expiration of his two years contract.

The coach made the shocking announcement during the gathering of players, coaches, management, and backroom staff at the players’ camp, Nkponkiti Road, Independence Layout, Enugu, Thursday, the club disclosed.

Maikaba guided the Flying Antelopes to the final of the Federation Cup final against Bendel Insurance on Wednesday, June 22, 2023, unfortunately, the team fell to a 1-0 defeat suffered at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

In his departing speech to the players and coaching team, Maikabi said:

“It has been a fruitful two years of working in Enugu that saw us compete for honours in various competitions and got to the final of this year’s Federation Cup, which we lost narrowly. I thank the government of Enugu state for the opportunity to serve. I also thank the management, players, coaches, and other staff for their cooperation while my contract lasted. However, I wish to tell you all that I won’t be renegotiating my contract as pressures from the family front need my attention and I need to give it some attention,” Maikaba said.

He further stated, “Rangers will continue to have a special place in my heart going forward. In all the clubs I have handled, none of them gave me the platform and treatment to perform maximally. The players we have are one of the best I have worked with even though we peaked lately. I also thank the fans and supporters for being there for us through thick and thin. I also appeal that efforts should be expedited to return the team to Enugu to prosecute their matches in the coming seasons.”

