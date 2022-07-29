The Flying Antelopes has declared one of its promising talents Tseeneke Daniel Vendega wanted as he is absent without permit (AWOL) the club has disclosed. The club stated that the declaration was made following his failure to report back to training after his three days permit granted to see his mum expired. Rangers in an official mail sent to NFF with LMC in copy said the player has failed to report to training for a fortnight since he left the camp.

Following his failure to report to training, Rangers sent an official mail to the football ruling house, NFF with L.M.C copied, and signed by the Administrative Secretary of the club, Barrister Ferdinand Ugwuarua, stating their concern on the outcome. The flying Antelope who are getting prepared for this season’s Aiteo Cup would not want to miss out on their star player after falling out to make a continental spot in the just concluded season.

The content of the mail sent to the Nigeria Football Federation as disclosed by the club reads:

“Rangers hereby formally brings to your notice the sudden disappearance of her most treasured and brightest young player, Tseeneke Vendaga Daniel.”

“Concerned that the said player was granted three (3) days permission to visit his family as he defied every advice to wait for the completion of the F. A/AITEO cup competition on the ground of what he called ‘Extreme Emergency’ to visit a sick relation. But, we are shocked that two weeks after the three days’ permission granted to the said player, he is nowhere to be found. The club, therefore, declares Daniel Tseeneke Vendaga, A.W.O.L.”

Enugu Rangers were rooting for a CAF Confederation spot in the first half of the season, after failing to win 6 from their last seven games. Coach Abdul Maikaba’s finished 5th place with 6 points adrift Remo Stars, who sealed the last continental spot in the just concluded 2021-22 NPFL season.