Enugu Rangers were crowned champions of Nigeria Premier League now known as Nigeria Professional League (NPFL) in 2016. The League which was officially sponsored by Glo saw Rangers claim their seventh league and first since 1984. According to the NPFL Troll, the state government is yet to redeem pledges made to this team, and they will protest against this on Thursday this week. Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Christian Chukwu, and Emmanuel Okpala were some prominent players to have played with the Flying Antelopes.

Governor Ifeanyi has just a year left in his tenure, yet these pledges are yet to be redeemed.

They sealed the title with 3 points above close rivals Rivers United and won the Nigerian FA Cup in 2018.

Recalled that some of the players who participated in the resplendent campaign had career-ending injuries. Some had passed away yet promises made by the state Governor have not been implemented.

Imama Amakapabo who guided the Flying Antelopes to their first title was suspended following his poor performance during the CAF tournament and was replaced by Chukwuma Ago who passed away in 2019.

However, NPFL Troll reported that Chidebere Okolie and another player sustained a career-ending injury.

We learnt that he returned to active football 12 months after being sidelined from the severe injury he sustained.

During the club parade victory, Rangers were seen using a depleted and rusty truck for which they were prejudiced and persecuted as many Nigerians saw it to be a national disgrace.

On their Twitter, they said:

“We are sincerely sorry for the embarrassment yesterday during our victory parade. God bless you all.”