Traditional Rulers from Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State have presented ‘Ofo’ to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District in the 2023 general election, as a symbol of their solidarity and endorsement of his senatorial bid.

Presenting the ‘Ofo’ (traditional symbol of authority) to Ugwuanyi when all members of the Executive of Enugu North Zonal Council of Traditional Rulers visited the governor at the Government House, Enugu, the Grand Patron of Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Igwe Simeon Osisi Itodo, told the governor that the royal fathers and the people of Nsukka zone are behind him, his administration and his senatorial bid in 2023.

Igwe Itodo, on behalf of the monarchs, prayed for Gov. Ugwuanyi saying: “Nsukka people are behind you. You will be going and coming back. Nothing bad will ever happen to you.

“We are saying you have done well. Fear not, God Almighty is with you, we are also with you, Nsukka people are equally with you.”

Other members of the Executive of the Enugu North Zonal Council of Traditional Rulers who were in the Government House, Enugu to present ‘Ofo’ to Gov. Ugwuanyi are HRH Igwe R.S.N Ezeh (Zonal Chairman), HRH Igwe Ambrose Eke (Zonal Secretary), HRH Igwe Engr. V. Ekwedigwe (Vice Chairman), HRH Igwe C.C Nnamani (Asst. Secretary), HRH Igwe M. Ogwudile (Treasurer), HRH Igwe S. Aruma (PRO), and HRH Igwe A.O Ochike (Chairman, Nsukka LGA TRC).

Others include HRH Igwe Ik. Oke (Chairman, Igbo-Eze South LGA TRC), HRH Igwe G. Agbedo (Chairman, Igbo-Eze North LGA TRC), HRH Igwe Michael Odo (Chairman, Igbo-Etiti LGA TRC), HRH Igwe P. Eze Waziri (Chairman, Udenu LGA TRC) and HRH Igwe E. Umunna (Chairman, Uzo-Uwani LGA TRC).