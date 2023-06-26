Enugu Court halts police from arresting pastor over alleged N29m fraud

An Enugu State High Court has granted a perpetual injunction restraining the police from arresting the General Overseer of City of Jesus International Ministry, Enugu, Pastor Christopher Orji. Pastor Orji was accused by a former member of the Church, Dr. Adaeze Anyaegbunam of swindling her of over N29 million.

Anyaegbunam had petitioned against Pastor Orji to the office of the Assistant Inspector General of police, AIG, claiming that she donated over N29 million to the church in various forms and wanted the money returned to her, a decision the pastor rejected.

Due to frequent police harassment, Pastor Orji approached the court and filed a fundamental rights suit to stop police from harassing and intimidating him or members of his church in the matter.

Delivering judgment in the Fundamental Rights Suit marked HAGB/50M/2021 between Pastor Christopher Orji (Applicant) and Inspector General, Nigeria Police Force; Commissioner of Police Enugu State; Assistant Inspector General, Nigeria Police Force (Force CID Annex Agbani Road) Enugu State; SP Chidi Nwanze and Dr. Adaeze Anyaegbunam as 1st to 5th Respondents, Justice Okey Anike restrained the police from re-arresting or detaining the Pastor.