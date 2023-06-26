Path The News Chronicle » News » Enugu Court halts police from arresting pastor over alleged N29m fraud

Enugu Court halts police from arresting pastor over alleged N29m fraud

Kunle Dada June 26, 2023 0
 An Enugu State High Court has granted a perpetual injunction restraining the police from arresting the General Overseer of City of Jesus International Ministry, Enugu, Pastor Christopher Orji. Pastor Orji was accused by a former member of the Church, Dr. Adaeze Anyaegbunam of swindling her of over N29 million.
Anyaegbunam had petitioned against Pastor Orji to the office of the Assistant Inspector General of police, AIG, claiming that she donated over N29 million to the church in various forms and wanted the money returned to her, a decision the pastor rejected.
 Due to frequent police harassment, Pastor Orji approached the court and filed a fundamental rights suit to stop police from harassing and intimidating him or members of his church in the matter.
Delivering judgment in the Fundamental Rights Suit marked HAGB/50M/2021 between Pastor Christopher Orji (Applicant) and Inspector General, Nigeria Police Force; Commissioner of Police Enugu State; Assistant Inspector General, Nigeria Police Force (Force CID Annex Agbani Road) Enugu State; SP Chidi Nwanze and Dr. Adaeze Anyaegbunam as 1st to 5th Respondents, Justice Okey Anike restrained the police from re-arresting or detaining the Pastor.

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

Benue State Pays Salaries

Excitement As Gov. Alia of Benue State Pays Salaries Owed From Past Administration 

Adekunle Taofeek June 26, 2023 0
Sokoto Killing blasphemy jungle justice

Sokoto Killing: Stop Jungle Justice – MURIC

Adams Peter June 26, 2023 0
Tackling Drug Abuse

World Drug Day: Group Advocates Empathetic Measures to Tackling Drug Abuse Instead of Brutal Approach

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 26, 2023 0
Igbo Xenophobic Attack

Igbos Should Not Be Subjected to Xenophobic Attack in Their Fatherland- Anambra Senator, Umeh

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 26, 2023 0
Trinity Guy

JUST IN: Court Sends Skit Maker, Trinity Guy To AGODI Prison

Osniff Daniel June 26, 2023 0
Anambra Awards

Anambra Govt Chides Group over Choice of Caption for Awards Ceremony, Dissociates Self from Event

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 26, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Enugu Court halts police from arresting pastor over alleged N29m fraud

Kunle Dada June 26, 2023 0
Beans

The Dangerous Chemical Farmers Spray in your Beans

Esther Salami June 26, 2023 0
Don Jazzy Rema

Don Jazzy – How I used Rema to win ‘oyinbo’ woman

Augustina John June 26, 2023 0
Civic Center Nigeria

The Geography of Nigeria (III): Notable Architectural Landmarks

Esther Salami June 26, 2023 0
Benue State Pays Salaries

Excitement As Gov. Alia of Benue State Pays Salaries Owed From Past Administration 

Adekunle Taofeek June 26, 2023 0