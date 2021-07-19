Entrepreneurship Training Initiative In The Metals Sector Critical To Economic Development – Minister

68 views | Francis Azuka | July 19, 2021
The Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Samson Ogah, has described the Entrepreneurship Training on Steel and Foundry Technology organised by the Ministry as a value added initiative that will significantly contribute to the socio – economic growth of the country.
This was contained in his address at the closing ceremony of the Ministry’s Maiden Edition of Technical Capacity Building for Nigerian Youths in the Metals Sector held at the Metallurgical Training Centre, MTC, Ajaokuta Complex, Kogi State, on Friday.
Dr. Ogah, who was represented at the occasion by the Director, Artisanal Small Scale Mining, Mr. Patrick Ojeka, urged the trainee Graduands at the just concluded 3 – Week intensive Workshop to efficiently and effectively work towards the development of the Sector, which is the bedrock of any country’s industrialization.
The Minister of State also charged the course participants, who were awarded with certificates and empowerment kits for their industrial take-off, to properly utilise them for self-upliftment and boosting of nation’s economy.
Speaking at the event, the Director, Steel & Non-Ferrous Metals, Engr. Olasupo Kolawole, among other things, posited that the Nigerian youths play key role in national development and the present Administration has drawn a framework to provide a conducive environment that will enable them to maximally realize their creative and productive potentials.
He noted that the programme is an appropriate strategy meant to launch the mainstream youths in the Metal sub-sector into the national developmental efforts by ensuring human capital development with special emphasis on vibrant metals operators.
On his part, the Sole Administrator, Ajaokuta Complex, Engr Sumaila Abdul – Akaba, expressed optimism that with hard work, determination , and the lifeline given to the trainees, they would be able to create wealth and employment in the country.
In his address, the Head Metallurgical Training Centre, MTC, Ajaokuta Steel Complex, Saliu Yahaya, revealed that out of the 99 trainees who had successfully participated and completed the training programme, 59 specialised in Welding & Fabrication, 22 became competent in Metal Machining, while 18 trained on Foundry & Pattern Making.
The Spokesperson for the trainees, Ibechukwu Wisdom, while commending the Ministry and other Stakeholders for the smooth success of the programme, decried the current state of Ajaokuta Steel Complex.
On behalf of his colleagues he, among other things, appealed to the Federal Government to immediately fix the Complex in order to reduce unemployment and ensure national attainment; the training programme should also be sustained through the Ministry and Ajaokuta Steel Complex.
The event showcased the Trainees’ project works such as Water tanks and Stands, Grinders, Car Break Disc, Cooking pots, spoons etc, aimed at promoting better appraisal of the programme. They also presented awards to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, Minister of Mines and Steel, Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, and Minister of State, MMSD, Dr. Uchechukwu Samson Ogah.
