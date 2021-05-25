Enters, World’s First Hard Drive that Uses Fingerprint, Face Recognition to Protect Your Data

182 views | Akpan Akata | May 25, 2021
Like your Gmail Id, your current hard drive or SSD is just as secure as that account without a password.
Anyone can plug it in and rummage through your personal files without your permission. Worse still, they can steal it and have your data forever.
Does that sound like an alarmist? But, one is merely trying to paint a picture of something that is happening and has happened to people a bunch of times. Some final year students in institutions of higher learning have even lost their project work, leaving them without a design portfolio.
These are not unsolvable problems, to be honest. Cloud drives are much secure than external drives, although they are vulnerable to hacking because they’re always online… and not everyone can afford to pay those exorbitant monthly subscription fees.
Before now, external SSDs have been featured in some other platforms. But, the Cléxi appears to be something completely refreshing.
Perhaps, one of the first SSDs to take encryption and security incredibly seriously, Cléxi uses a 2-factor authentication system to grant you access to the drive’s data.
Once enabled, the security measures require two steps to let you access your files. First, you need to tap your phone on the Cléxi, which then sends a prompt to your phone to scan your face.
Once the Cléxi knows it’s you accessing your files, it automatically unlocks for you, protecting your data from being accessed or copied by anyone… and that’s just the first step in Cléxi’s multi-pronged approach to protect your files.
The SSD comes along with a smartphone app that gives you access to a variety of features – the most important one being its Find My Cléxi, which sends you the location of your drive when someone steals it and tries to plug it into a computer.
The drive automatically locks when it goes out of your smartphone’s range, and the app gives you the location of your Cléxi when someone else tries to plug it in to access your data.
The app even allows you to manage access to your Cléxi (letting you share files with friends and family) and you can even send individual files to someone via their phone number or email, right through your smartphone.
Apart from being secure, the Cléxi is an incredibly compact SSD too. Small enough to fit in your pocket, it weighs a mere 18 grams (it’s 10 times lighter than your iPhone) and is about the size of a credit card.
Its ridiculously compact design is durable too, with a shock-proof silicone bumper to protect your SSD against any accidental drops. On the hardware front, it comes with a storage capacity of anywhere from 128GB to 1 TB, and boasts a read-write speed of up to 400 MB/s thanks to its USB-C interface.
As far as data security is concerned, the Cléxi comes with 256-Bit AES hardware encryption, and the fact that your data’s security is tied to your phone as well your face means data theft is practically impossible!
Designer: Cléxi
