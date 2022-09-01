The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs, Mr. Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan has urged Civil Servants to be visionary, innovative, creative, purposeful, and result oriented in their service to their fatherland.

He gave the charge during the Sensitization Workshop on Effective Service Delivery, Organised by the Federal Ministry of Police Affairs for Officers on Grade Level 07-14, at the SGF Conference room, Abuja

In his address read by the Director, General Services, Mrs. Edemanya Ibilola Brayila reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to the total development of the service, noting that “the Nigerian Government will spare no effort aimed at improving the competencies of officers in the Civil Service through training and re-training of staff”.

He said the workshop is germane to helping the staff get acquainted with the philosophy and principles of Service Delivery for the good and progress of all.

In his words, “the Sensitization Workshop is for officers directly involved in the day-to-day implementation of the Mandates assigned to the Ministry. The improvement of Public Service Delivery will significantly contribute to and propel the country towards their desired reforms agenda and assist in the attainment of the desired development visions”.

Enitan stated that Nigeria has been playing and will continue to play important roles in International Fora and as such will have to seek to self-improve their Governance processes through initiatives that focus on enhancing Public Service efficacy, hence the adoption of the SERVICE COMPACT with All Nigerians (SERVICOM) signals that the Public Service could do better and needs to do better, in order to serve the Public adequately.

The Permanent Secretary stated that all Civil Servants are expected to be consciously and deliberately committed to rendering prompt and efficient services to the citizenry.

He added that the new initiative is aimed at breaking away from the old model to a new paradigm of productive, result-driven, world-class Civil Service for accelerated National Development.

Earlier, the Director of Operations (SERVICOM), Dr. Jumai Abdullahi pointed out that there is no visible change that can happen if there is no transformation adding that that transformation is what has come through reforms in the civil service and public service in Nigeria.

In her words, “you cannot give what you do not have and so, the need for capacity building for training and retraining of public servants which cannot be overemphasized. I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the management of the Ministry of Police Affairs.