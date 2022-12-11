England faced another painful exit in a big stage following their defeat to defending Champions France. France scaled through after winning 2-1 at full time. Aurelien Tchoumeni gave France the lead at the first half, but had his goal annulled through Kane’s spot kick. Olivier Giroud scored France’s winning goal which stood after full time. Many English players have taken to their Social media account to comfort themselves after the exit.

Harry Kane

“Absolutely gutted. We’ve given it everything, and it’s come down to a small detail which I take responsibility for. There’s no hiding from it, it hurts, and it’ll take some time to get over it, but that’s part of sport.

Now it’s about using the experience to be mentally and physically stronger for the next challenge. Thanks for all the support throughout the tournament – it means a lot.”🦁

Harry Maguire,

“Last night hurt. Absolutely gutted. Special thanks to Gareth and you amazing fans who kept believing in me. I love my country and I hope we made you proud”. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁

David Beckham

“Our boys will continue to grow. It’s always the worst feeling waking up after being knocked out of a tournament but our players, Gareth the stafff and all our fans can be proud of this team… It takes a true leader to step up in these moments and that’s what our captain did, the next time it will be a different ending 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 we walk away with our heads held high @england” 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Jude Bellingham

“Sad🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🥺💔

Don’t worry, everything bad will pass because misfortunes don’t last forever.

He raises his face and walks upright because in life those who walk down do not succeed…”🙏🏽🥺❤️

England last won a competitive trophy in 1966 (World Cup) and has been striving since then to end the increasingly long years of waiting.