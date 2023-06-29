ENGIE Energy Gives $3,000 To The Winners Of Its Invention Contest

The winners of the “Innovation Challenge,” a technology-driven hackathon designed to test students’ ability to come up with creative solutions, received $3,000 from ENGIE Energy Access.

‘The Industry Discourse’ (TID), this year’s energy event, is where the hackathon will be held. The annual industry discourse, which focuses on bridging the gap between students and the energy industry to foster synergy and give young people the chance to positively impact Africa’s energy future, is the largest student-led energy conference in the sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) region.

ENGIE Energy Access supported the Industry Discourse and showed its commitment by giving a cash contribution of $3,000 for the innovation challenge as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Perihelion, the winning team, received $1,500, and TEMT Energy, the runner-up, received $1,000. AGROLL, who took third place, was awarded $500.

Mangiza Phiri, the managing director of ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria, emphasized the company’s dedication to tackling the issue of energy access in Nigeria and other African nations with underserved communities as a result of low-capacity national grids.

Phiri praised the winners for their creative solutions and noted the importance of the sponsored competition as stakeholders work to address the critical issues with electricity access in Africa.

Phiri claimed that by backing the innovation competition, ENGIE Energy Access not only established itself as a supporter of young talent but also promoted original approaches to resolving Africa’s energy issues.

“This funding supported the winners of the hackathon who were prompted to develop software solutions that can help Mini grid companies choose the best sites for development, putting into consideration various criteria such as solar irradiation, size of the community, presence of productive activities and much more,” Phiri said.

Onyiye Anene-Nzelu, the Head of Mini Grid at Energy Access Nigeria, emphasized the significance of the winners’ creative energy-related solutions for Nigeria, particularly in the country’s transition to affordable off-grid power options and other clean energy sources.

Anene-Nzelu reaffirmed ENGIE Energy Access’ dedication to fostering innovation in the energy sector and empowering the following generation of leaders.

