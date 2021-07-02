Engage Ethnic Groups To Address Secessionist Agitations, Not Clampdown On Agitators- RULAAC To Buhari

362 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | July 2, 2021
Awka – The Federal Government has been advised to engage in dialogue with all ethnic groups in Nigeria so as to address the various separatist agitations rearing its head across parts of the country.
The government has also been warned that secessionist agitations in the Southeastern part of Nigeria, may not end just with the arrest of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
Earlier during the week, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami hinted on the rearrest and extradition of Kanu to Nigeria to face charges of treasonable felony.
On Thursday, the Department of State Security, DSS revealed that it had raided the residence of Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo a.k.a. SUNDAY IGBOHO at Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State, during which two Igboho’s men were gunned down and about 13 others, including 12 males and a female arrested.
In an exclusive chat with TNC correspondent on Thursday, the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, RULAAC, Executive Director, Okey Nwanguma said government must evolve a more workable strategy to find lasting solution to the issues of separatist agitations in Nigeria.
This Nwanguma noted, should include intensified dialogue with the agitators to identify and address their grievances.
Maintaining that separatist agitations is not restricted to the Southeast alone, Nwanguma observed that Nnamdi Kanu is only a symptom of the problem of marginalization as perceived by many ethnic groups.
“My take is that Nnamdi Kanu is a symptom of the main problem fuelling separatist agitations in Nigeria. Separatist agitations in Igboland did not start with Nnamdi Kanu and will not end with him, even if he’s eliminated. Seperatist agitations are not restricted to Igboland,” Nwanguma pointed out.
The RULAAC boss maintained that government must address grievances over age-long injustices that breed feelings and complaints of marginalisation and inequity as well as operate a system that accommodates the interests and aspirations of all parts of Nigeria.
“Government needs to address grievances over age-long injustices that breed feelings and complaints of marginalisation and inequity.
“Government affairs have to be run in a manner that accommodates the interests and aspirations of all parts of Nigeria. Nigerians, especially the youths, must see a future in Nigeria. Government needs to provide that vision of a bright future to restore hope and inspire patriotism among largely despondent Nigerians,” he suggested.
