The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has called for a moral revival among citizens to promote peace and security necessary for the progress and development of the nation.

The Governor made the call at the Y2021 Inter-Faith Parley held on Thursday in Lagos, stating that it is pertinent to ensure that youths are not misled into towing the wrong path, just as parents must pay close attention to the morality of their children and wards.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat at the parley, said the erosion of moral values in the society has become a source of concern to citizens and governments across the country.

While commending the religious leaders for their continuous support, the Governor admonished the clergy to relentlessly preach love and peace among people and also develop a tolerance for others, irrespective of their differences.

He reassured the religious leaders of his administration’s commitment to responsive and responsible governance that will continuously create an enabling environment for peaceful co-existence amongst various faiths and worship centres.

Commenting on the tribunal’s report on the #EndSARS, the Governor urged Nigerians to familiarise themselves with the government’s whitepaper, adding that rather than peddling falsehood, comments should be made on the basis of the right information.

In his address, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, urged the religious leaders to use their weekly sermons to promote unity, peace and love for a peaceful and harmonious co-existence in the nation.

He stressed that issues of peaceful coexistence should be accorded priority in their daily teachings, saying “Your weekly sermon on unity, peace and love must resonate with the people on a weekly basis, while obedience to rule of law and commitment to our Lagos project must remain sacrosanct”.

The Commissioner also implored the religious leaders to have a more robust relationship to consolidate the gains of collectiveness, stressing that the Sanwo-Olu led administration expects clergymen to close ranks and check the excesses of exuberant Preachers who find it convenient to create enmity among the people.

Earlier in his presentation, the National Director, Fishermen Maximum Output Ministries/Education, Dialogue & Value System Initiatives, Rev. Dr. Kehinde Babarinde, noted that religious leaders must be the guide and critics of the State and not its tools.

He explained that in order for religious leaders to remain the conscience of the society and possess the power to command and correct, their roles must be played with the highest sense of responsibility.

“If the religious body does not recapture its prophetic zeal, it will become an irrelevant social club without moral or spiritual authority”, Reverend Babarinde emphasised.

He, therefore, urged the clergy to work with both Non-Governmental Organisations and the State government to look for a way of rehabilitating the miscreants in Lagos and work out plans for the restoration of the State’s value system.