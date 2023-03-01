“The brothers and sisters there had heard that we were coming, and they traveled as far as the Forum of Appius and the Three Taverns to meet us. At the sight of these people Paul thanked God and was encouraged.” – Acts 28:15 NIV

Paul had been through enormous difficulties. He had faced angry mobs and debated skeptical politicians. He had been arrested and imprisoned. He had been beaten and tortured. On his journey to Rome, his ship had been destroyed, and he barely escaped.

Through all these experiences, he was a rock of stability, sure of God’s presence and his calling. People looked to him for teaching and instruction and to be an example of Christlike living.

When he arrived in Italy, some Christians traveled to meet Paul and his companions. Paul reacted by thanking God. He recognized that, through them, God supplied what he needed. He was so grateful.

But Paul also “was encouraged.” As a result of seeing these believers, he was strengthened. The Greek word indicates they helped cheer him up. Even this man who had been such a tower of faith and a powerful ambassador for the Gospel needed encouragement.

Paul knew how important this was. His letters are filled with instructions to encourage others. The Bible also instructs us to encourage each other (Hebrews 3:13).

Think about people in your life who need to be encouraged—pastors and teachers, coworkers and employers, parents and missionaries, friends and family members. Never underestimate the importance of encouragement. Look for opportunities to encourage others. Seek to be an encourager.

*Reflection Question:* How can you practically encourage someone this week?

*Prayer*

Father, I pray for these people: _______. Bless and encourage them. Give me opportunities to minister to others in Your name. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Acts 28

