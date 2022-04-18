Emulate Christ’s Virtues, NOA Urges Nigerians

As Christians all over the world celebrate this year’s Easter, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged Christians in Nigeria to emulate the virtues of love, service, selflessness and sacrifice which Jesus Christ exemplified.

In an Easter message to the Christian faithful, the Director General of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari noted that Easter is a period of sober reflection which should inspire a recommitment to those virtues that make for better humanity as seen in the life and death of Christ. He also urged Christians to use the Easter celebrations to pray for God’s guidance to help the country navigate its present challenges and emerge a stronger nation.

Abari further urged Nigerians, irrespective of religious persuasions, to use the occasion of Easter for sober reflections on how they can add value to the lives of the neighbours and the country at large. In his words, “Just as Easter teaches that Jesus died to save mankind, if we can imbibe such love and selflessness in our dealings with our compatriots, we would make great positive impacts in the lives of others and most of our teething challenges as a nation would be things of the past”.

While wishing Nigerians happy Easter celebrations, the NOA Director General admonished citizens to remain vigilant and security conscious throughout the celebrations.

