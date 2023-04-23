Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

Third Sunday of Easter, Year A – April 23, 2023

Readings: Acts 2:14.22-33; Responsorial Psalm Ps 16:1-2a.5.7-8.9-10.11(R.11a); 1 Pet 1:17-21; Gospel Luke 24:13-35.

Theme – Emmaus: Journeying with the Chief Catechist!

Sunday Synopsis

In the first reading, St. Peter, emboldened by the Holy Spirit, proclaims Christ crucified and raised to the hights by God’s right hand. The second reading reveals that Christ paid the supreme price to free us from sin and death so that we can relish faith and hope in God. The gospel discloses the Emmaus event and how Jesus revealed himself at the breaking of bread after he had taken them through the scriptures. We are challenged to be witnesses of the risen Christ, the Chief Catechist of our faith through solemn proclamation and by the manner of our lives.

Introduction

Friends in Christ, as we continue witnessing to the resurrection of Christ, our liturgy calls us to pay attention to details. Interestingly, these details are coming directly from the resurrected-Christ himself who is our Chief Catechist. This homily is inspired by the submission of Rev. Fr. Benet Uwasomba who quoted scripture scholars as saying: “The Emmaus story is a sophisticated Eucharistic catechesis.”

Background and Summary of the Readings

In the first reading (Acts 2:14.22-33), St. Peter, emboldened by the Holy Spirit, proclaims Christ crucified and raised to the hights by God’s right hand assuring that what the audience were witnessing “is the outpouring of that Spirit.” His bold proclamation swelled their numbers in the early Church setting the tone for preaching without fear or favour.

The second reading (1 Pet 1:17-21) brings the massage of encouragement by revealing that Christ paid the supreme price to free us from sin and death so that we would relish faith and hope in God unto his glory.

The gospel (Luke 24:13-35) discloses the Emmaus event and how Jesus revealed himself at the breaking of bread after he had taken them through the scriptures. The disciple’s hope was dashed after the scandalous death of Jesus. With no hope left for their missionary enterprise, most of them went back fishing.

Their state of mind about the Lord’s death was like that of Thomas. Hear the disciples on the way to Emmaus: “We were hoping that he would be the one to redeem Israel.” They disclosed how some of them visited the tomb “but him they did not see” – they were presenting an uncertain scenario. However, Jesus challenged their slowness to believe the prophets saying, “it was necessary for the Christ to suffer and enter his glory.” Going back to Moses and all the prophets, he catechises them and reveals himself at the breaking of bread.

Pastoral Lessons

1. Be Witnesses: The first and second readings challenge us to open our minds and hearts to the prompting of the Holy Spirit so as to be emboldened to witness to the risen Lord without fear or favour.

2. Relish God’s Word: The importance of the Liturgy of the Word at Holy Mass urges us to ensure that we come for Mass early to listen to and relish God’s Word and allow our hearts burn like the disciples on the way to Emmaus as it prepares us for the reception of Holy Communion.

3. Take to Catechesis: That Jesus took them through the scriptures reminds us that the antidote to the craze for materialism, miracles or signs and wonders is being truly Catholic namely, embracing sound catechesis and a deep conviction in the Word of God and reception of the sacraments as taught by the Church’s Magisterium over the years through Sacred Tradition.

4. Revere Jesus in the Eucharist: By recognising Jesus at the breaking of the bread, the disciples on the way to Emmaus teach us to reaffirm our believe in the real presence of Christ in a secularistic world while insisting on the centrality of the Holy Eucharist “as the source and the summit of our lives and existence.”

5. Recognise Jesus in Others: We are urged not to get caught up in the maze of life without noticing Jesus in the beggar, the cripple, the starving child, the widow and those at the margins of society who need urgent help.

Summary Lines

1. In the first reading, St. Peter, emboldened by the Holy Spirit, proclaimed Christ crucified and raised to the hights by God’s right hand.

2. The second reading reveals that Christ paid the supreme price to free us from sin and death so that we would relish faith and hope in God.

3. The gospel discloses the Emmaus event and how Jesus reveals himself at the breaking of bread after he had taken them through the scriptures.

4. He said it was necessary for the Christ to suffer and enter his glory.

5. Going back to Moses and all the prophets, he catechises them.

Conclusion

We are encouraged to recommit ourselves to active participation at Holy Mass, daily reception of the Holy Eucharist and renewed reverence for Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament. This will open our eyes like those of the two disciples to see Jesus in the daily events of our lives and serve him in others with the strength which comes from the Eucharist.

In conclusion, we must journey from the “Emmaus” of darkness and uncertainty back to the “Jerusalem” of our work-places and domicile to proclaim that Christ is indeed risen as St. Peter charges us in our liturgy. What is more, we ought to be witnesses of the risen Christ, the Chief Catechist of our faith, through solemn proclamation and by the manner of our lives. Have a great week ahead!