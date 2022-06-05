Sunday, June 5, 2022
Emmanuel Macron: It’s true, I advised Kylian Mbappé to remain at PSG

Oladimeji Adeoye

France President Emmanuel Macron has disclosed that he had an informal discussion with Kylian Mbappé to remain at Paris Saint-Germain. Kylian Mbappe was heavily linked to Real Madrid following contract expiration with PSG this summer but had his plans change renewing his contract with PSG. Macron revealed he has never intervened in any sports transfer, but insisted it is his responsibility to keep National assets within the country. Kylian Mbappe is Ligue one best player this season and the league golden boot winner.

According to The Athletic, the 23-year-old had accepted personal terms to join Real Madrid as a free agent this summer. Although the agreement was not formal as no paperwork was agreed on his move to Los Blancos.

Fortunately for PSG, Kylian announced he’s staying back at the club and a new contract extension was agreed upon. A development that angered La Liga President, who filed a complaint to UEFA on why they should checkmate PSG’s convincing Mbappé to sign a contract extension.

“La Liga wishes to state that this type of agreement attacks the economic stability of European football, putting at risk hundreds of thousands of jobs and the integrity of the sport, not only in European competitions but also in domestic leagues.”

“It is scandalous that a club like PSG, which last season reported losses of more than 220 million euros after accumulating losses of more than 700 million euros in prior seasons (while reporting sponsorship income at doubtful valuation), with a squad, that cost around 650 million for this season, can close such an agreement, while those clubs that could afford the hiring of the player without seeing their wage bill compromised, are left without being able to sign him.”

Emmanuel Macron revealed this in an interview:

“Yes, it is true that I had a conversation with Kylian Mbappé before he made a firm decision about his future,”.

“In it, I merely advised him, informally, to remain in France. I believe it is my responsibility, as president, to defend the country when asked in an informal and friendly manner.”

“I have never intervened in any transfer,” Macron said.

“Just like any other citizen, when it comes to sporting matters, I always want to see a good game and cheer on a team, especially, in my case, Olympique de Marseille.”

Kylian Mbappé joined PSG from Monaco in 2018 where he has now developed himself as one of the best forwards in the world.

At 23, Mbappé played in the UEFA Champions League final with PSG, he won five Ligue one with Monaco and PSG. He was part of the French team that won the FIFA World Cup in 2018 in Russia.

In his 282 career appearances, he has scored 203 goals with 105 assists

