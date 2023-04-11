Zambian outfit Zanaco has announced that they have parted company with former Nigerian player and assistant Super Eagles coach.

The sack was as a result of the club’s inability to win a game in their last eight in the league, with six games to end the season, Zanaco have acquired 34 points from 28 games and are just 3 points off the relegation zone.

The club also announced Wedson Nyirenda as interim coach for the remainder of the season.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Executive Office, Modest Hamalabbi and shared by the club via its Twitter handle:

“The board of Directors and Management of Zanaco Football Club wishes to announce that the club has separated with the consultant coach Mr. Emmanuel Amuneke and the assistant coach Emeka Amadi with immediate effect. The club also separated with the Head coach, Mr. Kevin Kaindu,” part of the statement reads.