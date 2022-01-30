The member House of Representatives, Representing Albasu/Ajingi/Gaya Federal Constituency, Hon. Alhaji Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya has called on the Emir of Gaya Alhaji Ali Ibrahim Abdulqadir to build on the legacies of his forefathers by upholding the sanctity of the throne and the traditional institution.

According to him, he is confident that Kirmau Mai Gabas Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir will be a roof large enough to accommodate all shades in the Emirate and beyond, in addition will deploy his wealth of experience to provide a purposeful leadership to the peoples of the s Emirate and State at large.

Gaya made the statement in a press release issued to media outlets in Kano by his media office, congratulating the emir on his ascension to the throne as the 19th Emir of Gaya.

Saying that as Kirmau Mai Gabas basks in the glory of the moment, he should remain peoples’ emir and leader to all and treat all subjects fairly in the course of discharging his duties, adding that this should be his first step to protects the interest of emirate people.

Adding that his coronation and presentation of the staff of office to Emir of Gaya is an epochal event for many of the youths in the Emirates as it will be their second c experience to witness the coronation of a ranking traditional ruler in the state and Such an epochal experience could also be an opportunity to open a new chapter that will revise and reinvigorate the significance of traditional leadership in Nigeria.

Hon. Alhaji Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya pray to Allah (SWT) to grant the Emir the energy, good health, perseverance and wisdom to discharge this onerous responsibility and also pray for Allah’s continued guidance and protection for the Emir of Gaya and emirate at large.